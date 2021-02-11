Wichita State volleyball wins conference opener at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State (6-0, 1-0) won its American Athletic Conference opener with a 3-0 win at Tulsa (0-1, 0-1). The Shockers won by scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23.



Nicole Anderson led the Shockers with 13 kills and also added nine digs, while hitting .300. In her season debut, Brylee Kelly had 11 kills and hit .455. Kayce Litzau had a double-double with 18 assists and 11 digs, while Sina Uluave added 11 digs.



The first set went back and forth until back-to-back kills from Megan Taflinger put the Shockers up 15-12. Tulsa pulled within 19-18 on a kill by Callie Cook, but the Shockers ended the set on a 6-1 run, highlighted by two service aces from McKayla Wuensch , for the 25-19 win.



Kills from Brylee Kelly , Emma Wright and Nicole Anderson gave the Shockers an early 4-1 lead in the second set. Back-to-back kills from Anderson pushed the lead to 8-3, but the Golden Hurricane used a 3-0 run to pull within 9-7. Kills by Taflinger and Brooke Smith made the score 14-9, but again Tulsa answered with a run, this time 5-0, to tie it at 14. The two teams traded points until the Shockers pulled away late for the 25-19 win.



The Golden Hurricane jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the third set before the Shockers responded with a 6-0 run to take a 7-4 lead. Another service ace from Wuensch pushed the lead to 11-5 and a block by Sophia Rohling and Smith increased the lead to 16-10. Tulsa rallied to pull within 24-23, but the Shockers won the set 25-23 on a block by Kelly and Taflinger.



The Shockers and Golden Hurricane wrap up the series with a match at 1 p.m. tomorrow.