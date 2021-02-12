TULSA, Okla. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team won its seventh straight match, downing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 3-1, Friday, Feb. 12, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The set scores were 25-23, 28-30, 25-14 and 25-18.
The Shockers, who improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play with the victory, have tied their longest winning streak since 2017.
Sophomore Nicole Anderson posted her team-high third double-double of the season with a match-high 15 kills to go along with 10 digs and hit .308, while redshirt sophomore Brylee Kelly added 13 kills, leading Wichita State offensively.
Senior McKayla Wuensch posted 29 assists, sophomore Sinalauli’i Uluave added a career-high 23 digs, and freshman Lauren McMahon compiled a career-best four blocks, rounding out the WSU leaders for the match.
The Shockers outhit Tulsa (0-2, 0-2 American) in the contest, .199 to .112, and tallied advantages in kills (60-44), assists (56-42), digs (79-74) and service aces (9-4).
Kayley Cassady (12 kills), Roosa Rautio (39 assists, 13 digs), and Hannah Overmyer (24 digs) paced the Golden Hurricane in the match, respectively.
Wichita State is scheduled to return home to Charles Koch Arena for a pair of conference matches against American West Division Preseason Favorite SMU Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20.
Wichita State volleyball wins seventh straight, down Tulsa, 3-1
TULSA, Okla. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team won its seventh straight match, downing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 3-1, Friday, Feb. 12, at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The set scores were 25-23, 28-30, 25-14 and 25-18.