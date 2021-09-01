Click here for coronavirus updates

Wichita State volleyball withdraws from tournament due to COVID-19 related issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a 3-0 start to their season, the Wichita State volleyball team has hit a stoppage after the team has withdrawn from a tournament in South Dakota scheduled for this weekend due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

Due to COVID-19-related issues within the program, the Wichita State volleyball team has withdrawn from this weekend’s SDSU Invite in Brookings, S.D.

The Shockers (3-0) were scheduled to face California Baptist and Montana on Friday and tournament host South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon.

WSU’s next scheduled action comes Sept. 10-11 at the Kansas Invitational in Lawrence.

The Shockers open their home slate the following weekend (Sep. 17-18) with the Shocker Volleyball Classic, Presented by Aspen Heights.

