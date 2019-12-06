Wichita State dominates Central Arkansas, 95-69

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State defeats Central Arkansas in their return to the hardwood, 95-69.
Five players scored in the double digits: Grant Sherfield (15), Jaime Echenique (13), Erik Stevenson (13), Jamarius Burton (13) and Tyson Etienne (13).
The Shockers forced a Gregg Marshall-era record 29 turnovers, and 16 steals.
Next up
WSU will take on Oklahoma State University at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.
Preview
The Shockers finished runner-up in last week’s Cancun Challenge, routing South Carolina 70-47 before falling 75-63 to West Virginia in the title game, and now they’re returning home for their first ever meeting between Central Arkansas.
The Bears are picked fifth out of 13 teams in the Southland Conference preseason poll, and are averaging 70.0 points per game, despite shooting just 28.6% from deep.
Pre-game
Live in-game updates
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Friday chill, warming weekend
- ‘Sam was ready’: Senior dog found by deceased owner’s side dies less than a year later
- Competitive Drive: Wichita youth football team makes history on their way to a national stage
- Santa stops in the Air Capital
- The Rocking Chair Rockettes hit the stage at WSU