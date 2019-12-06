Live Now
Wichita State dominates Central Arkansas, 95-69

Shockers

Live scores, highlights and updates from Wichita State-Central Arkansas as both teams look to bounce back from losses in their previous game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State defeats Central Arkansas in their return to the hardwood, 95-69.

Five players scored in the double digits: Grant Sherfield (15), Jaime Echenique (13), Erik Stevenson (13), Jamarius Burton (13) and Tyson Etienne (13).

The Shockers forced a Gregg Marshall-era record 29 turnovers, and 16 steals.

Next up

WSU will take on Oklahoma State University at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Preview

The Shockers finished runner-up in last week’s Cancun Challenge, routing South Carolina 70-47 before falling 75-63 to West Virginia in the title game, and now they’re returning home for their first ever meeting between Central Arkansas.

The Bears are picked fifth out of 13 teams in the Southland Conference preseason poll, and are averaging 70.0 points per game, despite shooting just 28.6% from deep.

Pre-game

Live in-game updates

