Wichita State vs. East Carolina University: Live scores and updates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State rings in the new year and a new conference season on Wednesday afternoon when it plays host to the East Carolina Pirates at Charles Koch Arena.
The Shockers made their season debut in the AP Poll this week at No. 24 and also climbed two notches to No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It’s the first AP appearance for WSU since going wire-to-wire in the 2017-18 rankings.
Due to the league’s unbalanced schedule, this is the only time that WSU and ECU will play during the regular season.
ECU’s four-game winning streak is its best since December, 2013. Sophomore Jayden Gardner – the AAC’s leading scorer at 20.7 ppg – is the only scholarship holdover from last year’s Pirate roster.
The Shockers have won five-in-a-row. Their last (and only loss) came Nov. 27 in the Cancun Challenge final to West Virginia (currently No. 16 in the AP Poll).
WSU knocked off some holiday rust with an 84-66 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday. Point guard Grant Sherfield (the AAC’s Freshman of the Week) was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and logged a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
WSU ranks among the top-25 nationally in scoring margin (21st, +15.1) and field goal percentage defense (25th, .381).
WSU is riding an 11-game home winning streak (10 at CKA), last losing Feb. 25 of last year against Memphis.
Pre-game
Live in-game updates