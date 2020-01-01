Wichita State vs. East Carolina University: Live scores and updates

Live scores and updates from Wichita State-East Carolina University as the Shockers ring in the new year and a new conference season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State rings in the new year and a new conference season on Wednesday afternoon when it plays host to the East Carolina Pirates at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers made their season debut in the AP Poll this week at No. 24 and also climbed two notches to No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It’s the first AP appearance for WSU since going wire-to-wire in the 2017-18 rankings.

Due to the league’s unbalanced schedule, this is the only time that WSU and ECU will play during the regular season.

ECU’s four-game winning streak is its best since December, 2013. Sophomore Jayden Gardner – the AAC’s leading scorer at 20.7 ppg – is the only scholarship holdover from last year’s Pirate roster.

The Shockers have won five-in-a-row. Their last (and only loss) came Nov. 27 in the Cancun Challenge final to West Virginia (currently No. 16 in the AP Poll).

WSU knocked off some holiday rust with an 84-66 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday. Point guard Grant Sherfield (the AAC’s Freshman of the Week) was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and logged a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

WSU ranks among the top-25 nationally in scoring margin (21st, +15.1) and field goal percentage defense (25th, .381).

WSU is riding an 11-game home winning streak (10 at CKA), last losing Feb. 25 of last year against Memphis.

Pre-game

Our first #AmericanHoops game of the decade sees @ecubasketball head to @GoShockersMBB in the first game of a doubleheader on ESPNU at 3 p.m. Eastern! pic.twitter.com/82KYoIKrVK — American MBB (@American_MBB) January 1, 2020

We're underway in The Roundhouse. pic.twitter.com/C5mewne2Ax — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) January 1, 2020

Today's starters for ECU are Gardner, Suggs, Jackson, Robinson-White and Coleman. Tip-off against Wichita State is set for 3:01 p.m. ET. #UpToTheChallenge pic.twitter.com/Hw3HOlPrEr — ECU Men’s Basketball (@ecubasketball) January 1, 2020

Live in-game updates

How's that for a start? A 9-0 run to kick off this one. #WatchUs@MorrisUdeze24 backs his man down and puts one in to bring our lead to 15-7 with 14:51 remaining in the first half. pic.twitter.com/ulJA2j84qY — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) January 1, 2020

TIMEOUT@GoShockersMBB put nine unanswered points on the board to start the game.@ej_stevenson5 has been active on both ends of the floor.



Shocks up 15-7 on ECU with 14:51 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 1, 2020

Looks like @TheTyEtienne1 sustained a bloody nose…@gsherfield5 is coming in for him. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 1, 2020

11:22 1H | WSU 21, ECU 17@Moneymaker441 makes a mid-range shot and he's already got eight points. pic.twitter.com/WuMxEgdeAy — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) January 1, 2020

Media timeout.



After starting the game on a 9-0 Wichita State run, East Carolina has gotten back in the game behind 56% shooting from the field.



The score is 27-21, Shockers; 7:43 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 1, 2020

TIMEOUT@GoShockersMBB up 27-21 with 7:43 left in the first half.@Moneymaker441 is leading the way for the Shocks with 9 points so far in this one. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 1, 2020

Early numbers:@EastCarolina is shooting 56% from the field…@GoShockersMBB are hitting at 48% so far. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 1, 2020

ECU timeout.



The Pirates have made 0 of their last 4 from the FGs for a 4:28 scoring drought, as the Shockers have forced 4 ECU turnovers.



Wichita State leads 30-21; 5:40 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 1, 2020

MEDIA TIMEOUT



ECU goes on a 5-0 run to trim the @GoShockersMBB lead to 30-26 with 3:57 left in the first half. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 1, 2020