Wichita State dismantles Ole Miss, 74-54

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Erik Stevenson leads Wichita State to a 74-54 victory over Ole Miss.

The sophomore guard totaled 29 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

No. 24/23 Wichita State (12-1) battles Ole Miss (9-3) on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena.

WSU-Ole Miss is one four matchups arranged through a scheduling alliance between the American Athletic Conference and the SEC.

WSU is 4-0 against 2019 NCAA tournament teams (Gardner-Webb, Oklahoma, VCU, Abilene Christian) and will look to continues that success against Ole Miss.

Gregg Marshall is 9-6 against SEC teams as Shocker head coach, helped by a recent win over South Carolina in the Cancun Challenge. He has never faced Ole Miss.

Wichita State coaches will wear green ties on Saturday to promote childhood reading as part of the #Fight4Literacy. Fans are invited to join in the effort to help kids in Wichita become better readers. 

