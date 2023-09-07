WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tickets for the Wichita State men’s basketball game against South Dakota State on Dec. 9 at Intrust Bank Arena will go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. CT.

Tickets start at $15 for the game. Tip time will be announced at a later date. It will be the Shockers first game at Intrust with new head coach Paul Mills.

“This will be a wonderful game to play at Intrust Bank Arena for our fans and the city of Wichita to see a terrific college basketball game,” said Mills. “South Dakota State is well-coached, has a winning tradition and boasts one of the most formidable lineups in college basketball.

Mills arrives at Wichita State after a highly successful career at Oral Roberts

Tickets can be purchased online at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena.