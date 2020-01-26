Wichita State vs. UCF: Live coverage, scores, results

HOUSTON (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State squandered a 10-point second half lead and was outscored 11-3 in the overtime session, falling to Houston, 64-56, Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center.

Wichita State (11-9, 3-4) committed a season-high 38 turnovers, also the most in the Keitha Adams era. It was the first overtime contest of the season and second under Adams. Wichita State defeated Missouri State in OT last season.

Maya Brewer registered her sixth game in double figures with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Mariah McCully kept her double-figure streak alive – now 14 straight games – with 10 points despite shooting 4-of-17 from the floor. Seraphine Bastin just missed her first double-double of the season with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Shockers missed seven of their eight attempts from beyond the arc and shot 38 percent overall, but outrebounded the Cougars, 53-28. Houston (10-10, 3-3) didn’t shoot it any better, going 3-for-15 from long range and shooting 37 percent for the game. UH turned Wichita State’s 38 miscues into 26 points.

The entire first quarter was played between a six-point margin, as the Cougars led 18-16 after 10 minutes of play. Houston started off slow but finished the quarter 8-of-15 from the floor.

Brewer came in off the bench to score five quick points on a driving transition layup and a corner three-pointer.

The Cougars cooled off to begin the second quarter, missing six of their first eight attempts, but still held a one-point lead, 25-24, with 4:05 left in the half. Wichita State made four of its first six shots in the period and dominated the glass, but turnovers kept them from the lead to that point.

Baskets from Brewer and Raven Prince sandwiched around a Houston fastbreak score sent Wichita State into the locker room with the lead, 30-28. Wichita State had trailed at halftime in three straight games coming into Saturday.

Wichita State went 7-for-12 in the second quarter to finish at 48 percent for the half, while Houston struggled from the field. The Cougars dropped to 41 percent from the field after a 3-for-12 second period.

Brewer’s seven points led all scorers at the break, while Maya Jones led Houston with six.

Momentum was on Wichita State’s side going into halftime, and it carried over to the third quarter with Wichita State scoring the first six points to take its largest lead, 36-28. The margin would grow to 10 before Houston cut it to three on a 7-0 run.

A backdoor cut from Bremaud for an easy score snapped the scoreless drought and gave the Shockers a 44-39 lead going into the final frame.

At the midway point of the fourth, the lead held at five, before Houston slowly chipped away to pull within a point at the 1:18 mark on an offensive rebound putback. Wichita State went more than three minutes without a score.

Bastin split a pair of free throws to make it 53-51 with 27 seconds remaining. The ball changed possession three times in the final 10 seconds before the Cougars had one last chance to tie it. Houston ran a baseline lob to get the ball in the middle of the paint for Jazmaine Lewis, who put the ball off the glass and in, sending it to overtime tied at 53.

The Cougars opened the overtime period holding Wichita State scoreless for 3:58 to take its largest lead, 61-53. Raven Prince finally got the Shockers on the board, hitting 1-of-2 at the line. Houston sealed the win with two more free throws.

Up NextWichita State travels to Dallas to face SMU on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in its final game of a quick two-game road trip through the Lone Star State.