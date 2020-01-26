WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State outlasts UCF, 87-79.
Dexter Dennis led the charge with 18 points on the night, as he notched his third-career double-double.
Pre-game
The Wichita State Shockers (16-3, 4-2 and ranked No. 22 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll) entertain the UCF Knights (11-7, 1-4) in an American Athletic Conference matchup at Charles Koch Arena.
WSU coaches will wear tennis shoes on for Saturday’s game as part of Coaches vs. Cancer’s Suits and Sneakers Awareness Week.
At halftime, WSU will induct five new members into the Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Fame. Fiery men’s basketball forward Jamar Howard (2001-05) is joined by longtime men’s golf coach Grier Jones (1995-2019), cross country/track standout Tonya Nero (2009-11), women’s tennis star Lutfiana Budiharto (2009-12) and early women’s athletics pioneer Janet Kohl Hoskins (1968-72).
