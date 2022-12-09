ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSNW) – Wichita State held off a furious Saint Louis rally in the fourth quarter to record its seventh straight win, defeating the Billikens, 77-74, Thursday night.

Wichita State moved to 8-1 on the season, making it the best start in school history and will put its win streak on the line this weekend in Lawrence against the unbeaten Jayhawks. Wichita State almost squandered a 27-point lead in the second half, but was able to make just enough stops to hang on.

Curtessia Dean had her best game of the season, posting her first double-double as a Shocker. Her 18 points and 10 rebounds were both season highs, along with an efficient night from the field, going 8-for-13.

Jane Asinde registered her fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while dishing out a career-high five assists.

DJ McCarty recorded her fourth straight game in double figures with 16 points. Shamaryah Duncan returned to the lineup after missing the last three games and added 10 points.

Wichita State was shooting better than 50 percent from the field for much of the game, but finished at 48 percent. Free throws nearly cost Wichita State as well, finishing 19-of-30 at the line.