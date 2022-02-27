TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) — Wichita State dropped its third straight game following a 61-49 road loss at Tulsa Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa swept the regular-season series with Wichita State for the first time in the history of the series. Wyvette Mayberry had a game-high 15 points for the Golden Hurricane who shot 33.9 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from deep.

Despite the loss, the Shockers had a better shooting night than the Golden Hurricane and a lot of their momentum came from the bench. Trajata Colbert registered her second double-double of the season with a season-high 19 points and 13 rebounds. Wichita State’s bench contributed 27 points, compared to Tulsa’s eight.

Wichita State outrebounded Tulsa 44-28, but the Golden Hurricane won the turnover battle, committing just five, to the Shockers 22. In the first 20 minutes, Wichita State had turned the ball over 15 times and trailed 26-22 at halftime.

Tulsa knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to open the second half only to see Wichita State mount a 14-3 run to go up 36-35. That lead would not last long as Maddie Bittle went on a personal 5-0 run to give Tulsa the lead right back.

They would hold the lead for the remainder of the quarter and take a 44-38 lead into the final 10 minutes.

To open the final frame Wichita State scored the first seven points to retake the lead, 45-44. Just like in the third quarter, Tulsa had a response as soon as Wichita State grabbed a lead. The Hurricane answered with a 7-0 run to make it 51-45, forcing a Keitha Adams timeout with 5:14 remaining.

This time there would be no answer from the Shockers, as they would trail by as many as 12 in the final minute behind Tulsa converting at the free-throw line.

Wichita State will close out the regular season on Wednesday, as they host Tulane on March 2 for Senior Night at 6 p.m. CT.