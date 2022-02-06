WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State let an eight-point halftime lead getaway in a 65-58 loss to Tulsa Sunday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (11-10, 2-6) suffered its third straight loss in the process and gave Tulsa just its fifth win all-time vs. the Shockers (21-5).

Asia Strong poured in 13 of her 15 points before halftime to lead Wichita State. Trajata Colbert added 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Seraphine Bastin chipped in 12 points and five boards in her first game back from injury. She had missed the previous five games.

The opening quarter wasn’t exactly a work of art for either team. Wichita State was just 3-of-12 with six turnovers and scored only six points. Tulsa was 1-for-10 from three-point range and 4-of-19 overall but held an 11-6 lead after 10 minutes.

Wichita State’s six first-quarter points tied a season-low, which they set just last game at Temple in the second quarter.

But a bright spot for the Shockers was Asia Strong. The senior was perfect from the floor in helping Wichita State build a double-digit lead in the period. She was 4-for-4 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line to finish with a game-high 13 first-half points – 11 of those in the second quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the lead trade sides over the first couple minutes until Tulsa grabbed a 59-56 lead with 2:08 remaining. A minute later, the Hurricane pushed it to a five-point game, but a pair of Bastin free throws cut it to 61-58 with 1:05 left. Those would be the final points of the game for Wichita State.

Tulsa iced the game at the free throw line in the final minute, going 4-for-4 to pull out the road win.

Next up, Wichita state will head on the road to take on East Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.