Wichita State women’s basketball recruiting adapts to coronavirus restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. – The college sports world has been put on pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. It isn’t just sporting events that are impacted, but also recruiting.

Coaches and athletes are left to navigate uncharted waters after the NCAA enacted a dead period for in-person recruiting until at least April 15.

“We’ve had visits planned and set with kids we’ve been recruiting all year long,” said Wichita State women’s basketball head coach Keitha Adams.

Now those home and campus visits must be rescheduled, as coaches are getting creative with spring recruiting.

Recruits, Coaches and Parents:



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

🗣 NCAA ENACTS DEAD PERIOD UNTIL APRIL 15th! What does that mean ?

🚫No home visits

🚫No official visits

🚫No unofficial visits

🚫No evaluations

✅Phone Calls

✅Electronic correspondence — Keitha Adams (@WSUKeithaAdams) March 14, 2020

Like many Americans, coaches are having to work from home – recruiting top athletes through their cell phones. FaceTime calls are the new normal as the nation is social distancing in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

With schedules cleared for both coaches and players, it has been easier for parties to get to know one another: “With not having school and our players not here, we’ve been able to put a lot of time into talking with our recruits,” said Adams.

Without plans to delay the 2020-2021 season, Wichita State women’s basketball currently has three roster spots to fill for next year.