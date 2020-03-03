Wichita State women’s basketball to be No. 7 Seed in American Championship

Shockers

Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State wrapped up conference play and will now turn its attention to the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship where the Shockers will be the No. 7 seed.

The Shockers (15-14, 7-9) will face No. 10 seed Houston on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT on ESPN3. Wichita State and Houston met only once during the regular season, a matchup that the Cougars won in overtime.

Wichita State is seeking its first win at the American Championship and will play its first game as a No. 7 seed. Wichita State was the No. 10 seed in 2019 and No. 6 seed in 2018.

Fans can watch the entire tournament on ESPN platforms, including ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPN2.
 
2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship
March 6-9, 2020
Mohegan Sun Arena • Uncasville, Conn.
 
First Round – Friday, March 6

No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 12 TulsaNoon ET (ESPN3)
No. 8 Temple vs. No. 9 ECU  2 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Houston 6 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Memphis8 p.m. ET (ESPN3)

Quarterfinals – Saturday, March 7

5/12 winner vs. No. 4 USFNoon ET (ESPN3)
8/9 winner vs. No. 1 UConn 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
7/10 winner vs. No. 2 UCF6 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
6/11 winner vs. No. 3 Cincinnati 8 p.m. ET (ESPN3)


Semifinals – Sunday, March 8
Saturday afternoon winners         4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Saturday evening winners            6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
 
Final – Monday, March 9
Championship                               7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

