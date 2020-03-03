Wichita State women’s basketball to be No. 7 Seed in American Championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State wrapped up conference play and will now turn its attention to the Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Championship where the Shockers will be the No. 7 seed.
The Shockers (15-14, 7-9) will face No. 10 seed Houston on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT on ESPN3. Wichita State and Houston met only once during the regular season, a matchup that the Cougars won in overtime.
Wichita State is seeking its first win at the American Championship and will play its first game as a No. 7 seed. Wichita State was the No. 10 seed in 2019 and No. 6 seed in 2018.
Fans can watch the entire tournament on ESPN platforms, including ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPN2.
2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship
March 6-9, 2020
Mohegan Sun Arena • Uncasville, Conn.
First Round – Friday, March 6
|No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 12 Tulsa
|Noon ET (ESPN3)
|No. 8 Temple vs. No. 9 ECU
|2 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
|No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Houston
|6 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
|No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Memphis
|8 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
Quarterfinals – Saturday, March 7
|5/12 winner vs. No. 4 USF
|Noon ET (ESPN3)
|8/9 winner vs. No. 1 UConn
|2 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
|7/10 winner vs. No. 2 UCF
|6 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
|6/11 winner vs. No. 3 Cincinnati
|8 p.m. ET (ESPN3)
Semifinals – Sunday, March 8
Saturday afternoon winners 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Saturday evening winners 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
Final – Monday, March 9
Championship 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)