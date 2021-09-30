Wichita State’s American Conference schedule released, Shockers host Memphis on New Year’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball will make 14 linear national TV appearances, highlighted by back-to-back weekends, as part of its American Athletic Conference schedule, released Thursday afternoon.

The defending champion Shockers begin and end league play against East Carolina. The opener is set for Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Greenville, N.C. and the Pirates make a return trip to Wichita for the regular-season finale on Saturday, Mar. 5.

The Shockers conference home opener is a New Year’s Day clash against Memphis, beginning at 11 a.m. CT. The Tigers are ranked seventh in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early-Top-25.

The January home slate includes dates against Tulane (Wednesday, Jan. 12), Cincinnati (Sunday, Jan. 16) and UCF (Wednesday, Jan. 26).

The Shockers play back-to-back road games at Temple (Wednesday, Jan. 19) and SMU (Sunday, Jan. 23) and close out the month at Tulane (Saturday, Jan. 29).

WSU will pack seven games into the month of February, starting with a two-game homestand against Tulsa (Tuesday, Feb. 1) and SMU (Saturday, Feb. 5).

After a road trip to UCF (Tuesday, Feb. 8), the Shockers return to Wichita to take on South Florida (Saturday, Feb. 12).

A challenging four-game stretch follows, bookended with visits to Cincinnati (Thursday, Feb. 17) and Tulsa (Wednesday, Mar. 2).

In between, the Shockers play a pair of Sunday afternoon spotlight matchups on ESPN. Houston invades Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 20 — almost a year to the day after WSU’s memorable home upset of the sixth-ranked Cougars.

WSU gets a full week’s rest before facing Memphis at FedExForum (Feb. 27).

As many as half (9) of the Shockers’ 18 conference games could potentially air on either CBS, ESPN or ESPN2 and at least five others are earmarked for ESPNU.

WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL

2021-22 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SCHEDULE