Wichita State’s Dennis wins American Player of the Week Award

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis (0) is fouled by Houston’s DeJon Jarreau (3) as Quentin Grimes (24) helps defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis is the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for Mar. 1-7.

Dennis – a 6-5 junior from Baker, La. — averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds on 60 percent shooting to lead WSU to two wins and its first American regular season title. He was 7-of-13 from three. 

In Wednesday’s victory in New Orleans, Dennis set season-highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds while limiting Tulane’s Jaylen Forbes to a season-low five points. Dennis added 14 points in Saturday’s title clincher.

It’s Dennis’ first weekly award this season and his first time as conference player of the week. He made the league’s weekly honor roll four times in 2019-20.

Dennis is averaging 9.7 and 4.4 rebounds for the year but has been on a roll as of late. He’s reached double-figures in five straight games and is averaging 13.4 points on 13-of-26 three-point shooting during that span, which includes a pair of double-double performances.

Only three teams separate Wichita State (15-4, 11-2 American) from breaking into the top-25 of the Coaches Poll. The Shockers earned 26 votes in Monday’s rankings.

WSU snagged 13 votes in the latest AP Poll – up from 11 last week – as is the equivalent of No. 32 nationally.

The Shockers are the top seed in this week’s Armed Forces American Athletic Conference Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas and will open play Friday morning (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2) with a quarterfinal matchup against either South Florida or Temple.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS
Week of Mar. 1-7, 2021

Player of the Week:
Dexter Dennis, Jr., G, Wichita State

Freshman of the Week:
Isaiah Adams, G, UCF

Honor Roll:
Keith Williams, Sr., G, Cincinnati
Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina
DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston
DeAndre Williams, Jr., F, Memphis
Brandon Rachal, Sr., F, Tulsa

SHOCKER WEEKLY AWARDS WINNERS IN 2020-21:
Dec. 7 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Dec. 14 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Dec. 21 – Ricky Council IV (Honor Roll)
Dec. 28 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)
Jan. 4 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Jan. 11 – Ricky Council IV (Freshman of the Week)
Jan. 11 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Jan. 18 – Morris Udeze (Player of the Week)
Feb. 1 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)
Feb. 8 – Tyson Etienne (Honor Roll)
Feb. 15 – Alterique Gilbert (Honor Roll)
Feb. 22 – Tyson Etienne (Player of the Week)
Mar. 8 – Dexter Dennis (Player of the Week)

