Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis taking leave of absence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons, Wichita State Athletics announced this morning.

In a statement Head Coach Gregg Marshall said: “I ask that you respect Dexter’s privacy as he works with his family during this time. Dexter has been a model teammate and a straight-A student this semester. We will miss him during this absence but are with him in spirit.”

The sophomore guard is averaging 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds this season.

