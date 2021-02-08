Wichita State’s Etienne wins seventh AAC weekly honor

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics — Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll, adding to his collection of weekly awards.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. posted a pair of 20-point performances in Shocker wins over Tulane and Temple. For the week, he averaged 21.0 points on 50 percent shooting, including 8-of-15 from three.
Etienne has made five honor roll appearances and twice earned player of the week status. His seven total honors are the most by a Shocker in a single season since joining The American, topping Landry Shamet (six in 2017-18).
Etienne is the conference’s leading scorer at 18.1 points-per-game and ranks among the top-25 nationally in three-point field goals (3.1-per-game).
Wichita State (11-4, 7-2 American) is on the road all week: Wednesday at UCF (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and Sunday at SMU (3 p.m. CT, ESPNU).
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:
Feb. 1-7, 2021
Player of the Week:
Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina
Freshman of the Week:
Damian Dunn, G, Temple
Honor Roll:
David DeJulius, Jr., G, Cincinnati
Alex Lomax, Jr., G, Memphis
Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU
Jordan Walker, R-Jr., G, Tulane
Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State
SHOCKER WEEKLY AWARDS IN 2020-21:
Dec. 7 – Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Dec. 14 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Dec. 21 – Ricky Council IV – Honor Roll
Dec. 28 — Tyson Etienne – Player of the Week
Jan. 4 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Jan. 11 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Jan. 11 – Ricky Council IV – Freshman of the Week
Jan. 18 – Morris Udeze — Player of the Week
Feb. 1 — Tyson Etienne – Player of the Week
Feb. 8 – Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll