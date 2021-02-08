Wichita State’s Etienne wins seventh AAC weekly honor

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics — Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne was named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll, adding to his collection of weekly awards.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. posted a pair of 20-point performances in Shocker wins over Tulane and Temple. For the week, he averaged 21.0 points on 50 percent shooting, including 8-of-15 from three.

Etienne has made five honor roll appearances and twice earned player of the week status. His seven total honors are the most by a Shocker in a single season since joining The American, topping Landry Shamet (six in 2017-18).

Etienne is the conference’s leading scorer at 18.1 points-per-game and ranks among the top-25 nationally in three-point field goals (3.1-per-game).

Wichita State (11-4, 7-2 American) is on the road all week: Wednesday at UCF (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+) and Sunday at SMU (3 p.m. CT, ESPNU).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:
Feb. 1-7, 2021

Player of the Week:
Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina

Freshman of the Week:
Damian Dunn, G, Temple

Honor Roll:
David DeJulius, Jr., G, Cincinnati
Alex Lomax, Jr., G, Memphis
Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU
Jordan Walker, R-Jr., G, Tulane
Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

SHOCKER WEEKLY AWARDS IN 2020-21:
Dec. 7 – Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Dec. 14 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Dec. 21 – Ricky Council IV – Honor Roll
Dec. 28 — Tyson Etienne – Player of the Week
Jan. 4 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Jan. 11 — Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll
Jan. 11 – Ricky Council IV – Freshman of the Week
Jan. 18 – Morris Udeze  — Player of the Week
Feb. 1 — Tyson Etienne – Player of the Week
Feb. 8 – Tyson Etienne – Honor Roll

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories