Wichita State’s Gilbert makes AAC weekly honor roll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert was one of five players named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Feb. 8-14.



Gilbert scored five of his team-high 17 points, including five in the final 33 seconds, to help the Shockers capture a 61-60 road win at UCF last Wednesday. He was 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.



It’s the second weekly honor roll nod for Gilbert and his first as a Shocker. He made one appearance during the 2018-19 season while playing for UConn.



Gilbert is averaging 10.2 points for the year and leads the Shockers in assists (3.7) and steals (24).



WSU (12-4, 8-2 American) plays host to No. 6 Houston (17-2, 11-2) at 6 p.m. CT, Thursday night on ESPN2. The winner will have sole possession of first-place in the conference standings, based on winning percentage.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

Feb. 8-14, 2021



Player of the Week:

Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU



Freshman of the Week:

Jeremiah Williams, G, Temple



Honor Roll:

Dairus Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Mika Adams-Woods, So., G, Cincinnati

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Alterique Gilbert, R-Sr., G, Wichita State