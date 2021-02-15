Wichita State’s Gilbert makes AAC weekly honor roll

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State redshirt senior Alterique Gilbert was one of five players named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Feb. 8-14.

Gilbert scored five of his team-high 17 points, including five in the final 33 seconds, to help the Shockers capture a 61-60 road win at UCF last Wednesday. He was 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

It’s the second weekly honor roll nod for Gilbert and his first as a Shocker. He made one appearance during the 2018-19 season while playing for UConn.

Gilbert is averaging 10.2 points for the year and leads the Shockers in assists (3.7) and steals (24).

WSU (12-4, 8-2 American) plays host to No. 6 Houston (17-2, 11-2) at 6 p.m. CT, Thursday night on ESPN2. The winner will have sole possession of first-place in the conference standings, based on winning percentage.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:
Feb. 8-14, 2021

Player of the Week:
Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU

Freshman of the Week:
Jeremiah Williams, G, Temple

Honor Roll:
Dairus Perry, Sr., G, UCF
Mika Adams-Woods, So., G, Cincinnati
Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston
Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane
Alterique Gilbert, R-Sr., G, Wichita State

