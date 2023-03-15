WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the dismissal of Isaac Brown from the Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers program, one player who came to the program as a walk-on has entered the transfer portal.

Melvion Flanagan, who joined the program at the beginning of the season and played a significant role for the Shockers last season, announced on Twitter he would be checking out his transfer options.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love,” Flanagan’s statement reads. “Without his guidance, I’d be lost. I want to thank my support team; my mom, pops; family, and friends, for being behind me on this journey every step of the way.

“I want to thank Wichita State coaches and staff for believing in and giving me the opportunity to play basketball for the university as a walk-on. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. I’m super eager and excited to see what God has in store for me ahead,” Flanagan’s statement concluded.

Flanagan averaged 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 rebounds per game last season on 38.5% shooting. He scored in double figures four times against South Florida (16), Cincinnati (11), Central Florida (11) and Longwood (14).

Flanagan is the third Shocker to enter the portal, joining Kenny Pohto and Shammah Scott.