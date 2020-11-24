Wichita State’s Men’s Basketball: Shockers out of Crossover Classic

Shockers

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Finals Watch_162292

Wichita State’s mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname […]

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State’s Men’s Basketball team shared on Twitter Monday afternoon that they reached South Dakota as part of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. However, on Monday evening, Wichita State announced that they will not participate in this week’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team travel party.

Wichita State released the following message Monday evening:

“Wichita State will not participate in this week’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team travel party.

Tests were conducted Monday afternoon, shortly after the team arrived in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

Per tournament policy, teams are to be removed from the event if any member of the travel party tests positive.

WSU was set to open its season with three games in three days at the Sanford Pentagon, beginning Wednesday evening against Utah State.

Instead, the team will return to Wichita on Tuesday. Separate arrangements will be made to safely transport infected personnel and any close contact cases.

No decision has been made regarding next week’s home games.”

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories