Winning in The Roundhouse never gets old for the Aftershocks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Aftershocks have made it to the third round of The Basketball Tournament Tuesday night, and they get to continue to enjoy homecourt advantage playing at Koch Arena.

A trip to the championship rounds in Dayton, OH and $1 million is up for grabs Tuesday night. Aftershocks general manager Ron Baker plans to speak with their players about cleaning up mistakes to keep their run alive.

“Hopefully at the board, because that was one of the biggest things yesterday. We gave up 10 offensive rebounds or so, we got to really crack down on the board going up against the team we are going against,” said Baker.

The Aftershocks will play in front of at least 4,500 fans Tuesday night. This Aftershocks roster has played in a combine nearly 900 games for Wichita State, playing in the TBT brings them back to their glory days.

“For me its giving me big time goosebumps when I walk back out there on that shocker floor,” said Clevin Hannah, a former point guard for the Shockers in 2008 and 2009. “Being able to play in front of those fans is an unbelievable feeling. and I’m thankful to being on the Aftershocks.”

The Aftershocks play at 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Koch Arena against the No. 3 seed, Team Challenge ALS.