Women’s college basketball: Shockers hold first practice of season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State women’s basketball team is six weeks away from their first regular season game. The Shockers tipped off their first official practice on Tuesday inside Koch Arena.

Wichita State went 6-12 last season, and 2-9 in conference play, but is returning nine players this season. Experience in a group that could create new expectations for the program.

“I think those guys are very seasoned. We went through a really challenging year last year, but we showed our toughness,” said head coach Keitha Adams. “We played our best ball at the end of the year which I thought was pretty awesome. It showed the character of these guys and how competitive they are.”

