WSU 2019-20 men’s basketball conference pairings announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference released home and road pairings for its 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday morning.

Under the league’s 18-game, unbalanced format, Wichita State plays home-and-home series with seven conference rivals and faces four others once-each.

The Shockers will not visit ECU or Tulane next winter. Likewise, UConn and SMU are not slated to appear at Charles Koch Arena.

Home-and-home opponents include: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, USF, Temple and Tulsa.

Pairings are annually determined by television inventory and contractual requirements, competitive issues/NET/NCAA bid implications and geographic rivalries. A great effort is made to achieve balance with the strength of home and away opponents for each team, as well as overall strength of schedule with peer teams.

The league traditionally announces dates, times and television assignments by early September.

The Shockers’ four one-off opponents occupied the bottom-four spots in the 2019 league standings. By contrast, six of WSU’s seven home-and-home opponents qualified for postseason play in 2019. Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and Temple were NCAA tournament teams. Fifth-place Memphis played in the NIT, and USF won the CBI championship.

WSU (22-15, 10-8 American) returns three starters and seven of the top-nine scorers from last year’s NIT semifinalist.

Wichita State’s 2019-20 American Athletic Conference Pairings: