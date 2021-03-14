WSU Alumni Association not able to provide travel package but still working to help fans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Capacity at the 2021 NCAA Tournament is limited to 25% and that includes players, coaches, and fans so getting a seat won’t be easy, and getting there may be tougher for some.

The KU and Wichita State University alumni associations are not offering a travel package, but WSU is leaving the window open should the team continue its run.

“This year, it is like finding your four leaf clover,” said Shane Scott.

Scott wants to find four tickets and maybe another for himself, but even if he gets there, it will be expensive to stay.

“They are probably going to jack up the prices, but when you are in the tournament, you do not care,” said Scott.

He plans to drive down there himself, but fans who usually rely on the travel package from the Wichita State Alumni Association will also have to find their way there.

“We are not doing any kind of travel packages this year due to COVID, but we will have a travel offering as far as a recommendation on hotels and all the different locations,” said Courtney Marshall, Wichita State Alumni Association president and CEO.

Buying a ticket to fly to Indianapolis for Wichita State’s matchup against Drake could cost you $700-$2,200. The Wichita State Alumni Association says it is working with an agency to help fans who do make it to find a hotel room.

“We partner with a company for post-season travel, and they have different hotels that they do have space reserved,” said Marshall.

If the Shockers advance, the alumni association may help punch a ticket.

“We will gauge interest, and it also depends on how many tickets are available. We work closely with our athletic department with the ticket office and determine based on ticket sales and such and interest,” said Marshall.

All information can be found on the Wichita State Alumni Association’s web page.