WSU Athletic Director talks about how basketball could look this season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was back on March 8th, that we last saw the Wichita State Men’s Basketball team on the floor inside Charles Koch Arena.

Senior night brought 10,506 fans to the Roundhouse to see the Shockers beat Tulsa, 79 to 57.

Flash forward more than five months and the Shocks are trying to figure out how a season will look this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have several plans and have had for some time, the problem is there is just no certainty or really no idea if a plan will be implemented, if any, that’s where we are right now,” said Darron Boatright, WSU Athletic Director.

Boatright says they are looking at all scenarios. That includes if it is even possible to put fans inside of Charles Koch Arena this season.

“We’ve looked at variations of percentages of fans and there are some other models that we have consider and other rules and recommendations by the CDC,” said Boatright.

So, how would that impact seating at the Roundhouse?

“No one can be within 20 feet of the playing surface, except for those in the contest, so with the way Charles Koch Arena is laid out, that goes into the corners and the baselines of our permanent seating,” said Boatright.

If fans are allowed in for games, Boatright says temperatures would be taken and masks would be required.

When it all comes down to it, Boatright says they just want to be able to play.

“We all want a season but only if it makes sense and it’s safe for everyone involved, our students, our fans, our coaches, our staff, everyone,” said Boatright.

As for the players, Boatright says every athlete is tested for COVID-19 upon returning to campus.

He says there testing protocols include doing what is called cluster testing. Boatright says this involves testing 33-percent of the roster weekly, then a different 33-percent the next week. He says this allows the school to be in a position where they can identify if there is someone on the team, respective of the sport, that may test positive.

Boatright says if they get a positive from the cluster testing, they would then test individual players.