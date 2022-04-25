WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, April 26, Wichita State University’s (WSU) Shocker baseball team will play the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd.

The Shockers are 13-27 overall so far this season. The Cowboys are 27-13.

Their last matchup was on April 12. OSU won 8-5. For more WSU baseball history against OSU, click here.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. To buy game tickets, click here.

If you are not able to make the game, you can listen to it on the radio, KFH 97.5 FM or 1240 AM. You can also watch on ESPN+.