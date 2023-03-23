WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A few hundred fans gathered inside Charles Koch Arena to welcome Wichita State University’s new men’s basketball coach Paul Mills to Wichita.

“It’s just nice to see the community come out and kind of back him up. So looking forward to next basketball season,” said Shocker fan Brian Eidem.

“The fan base wanted a new coach. I think he’ll be a good fit for the community,” said Shocker fans Deena Phillips and Donna Smith.

Many people, who watched Mills give his opening words at center court Thursday afternoon, believe he is exactly was the Shockers need to once again be back on top.

“We’re super excited for a new kind of era for basketball,” said WSU employees and Shocker fans Katie Austin and Chris Wiebe.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt. I think he’ll survive, and he’ll do really well here,” added Shocker fan Jack Museousky.

Shocker cheerleaders cheer on Wichita State University’s new men’s head coach Paul Mills (KSN Photo)

Shocker nation has a lot of hopes for Mills, including recruiting good players, staying in Wichita for a while, getting the team to win, and filling the stands with fans.

But with those hopes, there’s also big expectations for the new coach.

“Just get into the NCAA tournament on a regular basis,” said Shocker fan John Hutchinson.

Ultimately, Shocker nation wants the basketball program to succeed in the near future, and they anticipate that Mills will be the guy to lead the way.