WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — During Thursday night’s game between Wichita State University (WSU) and the University of Central Florida (UCF), Shockers head coach Isaac Brown and his staff will wear green lapel pins and wristbands to raise awareness for literacy.

A news release from Coaching For Literacy says in Kansas, 31% of students are not reading at grade level. During the game, fans will have the opportunity to donate in support of local programs. 100% of funds generated from the game will stay in Wichita through a grant partnership with United Way of the Plains.

International Paper, a paper company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has guaranteed a $10,000 donation to the Wichita community and will match local donations up to $5,000.

“Fight for Literacy is truly a movement,” said Jason Baker, Co-Executive Director of

Coaching for Literacy, in a news release. “We know how crucial it is for young kids to learn to read, and active, committed partners like Wichita State are truly helping bring a big voice to this issue by showing their support. Their influence can and will create meaningful impact in the lives of students. But anyone can fight for literacy, and this partnership really helps bring the issue front and center in the Wichita community and among Wichita State basketball fans. We believe it will create a long-term impact.”

All of the funds generated from the game will stay in Wichita, thanks to a grant partnership with United Way of the Plains, to fund literacy programs, provide resources and buy books featuring diverse characters to help kindergarten through third-grade students.

“Wichita State has long focused on the needs of our community,” Brown said. “Partnering with Coaching for Literacy allows us to invest in Wichita-area students – and the future of our school, our city and our country. We hope our fans and alumni will join us in this fight.”

Wichita State and UCF will tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday night inside Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers are 12-11 on the season and 5-6 in conference play.

If you would like to donate to the Wichita State Fight for Literacy Benefitting United Way of the Plains literacy efforts, click here.

To learn more information about Coaching for Literacy or the Fight for Literacy, visit coachingforliteracy.org.