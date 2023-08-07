WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s Board of Trustees has voted to invest $3 million in the renovation of Wilkins Stadium.

The funds will go toward Phase 1 of the 4-phase project. Wilkins is the home of Shocker Softball.

Phase 1 includes a 14,400-square-foot indoor practice facility and a 12,000-square-foot team complex that features a team locker room, coaches locker room, classroom, team room, athletic training room, staff offices, break room, work room, umpire locker rooms, and laundry area.

“I would like to thank the Board of Trustees for their foundational investment in the long-term future of softball and women’s athletics at Wichita State University,” WSU President Rick Muma said in a news release. “We are incredibly thankful for and appreciative of their commitment and support as we align resources to expectations.”

“This is an exciting and historic time for Wichita State Softball,” Head Softball Coach Kristi Bredbenner said. “The investment that the university is putting into the sport of softball is setting the bar high for women’s sports programs across the country. To see the first phase of this state-of-the-art softball facility receive support of this magnitude is a testament to Wichita State’s focus to invest in women.”

The cost of Phase 1 is expected to be $9.65 million. The renovation project was formally announced in January.

The university expects to break ground at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.