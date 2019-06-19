WSU breaks ground for new Student-Athlete Success Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Student-Athlete Success Center on Tuesday. The ceremony took place on the lawn just southeast of Charles Koch Arena.

The project has two main components. The largest is the construction of the Student-Athlete Success Center, a 36,000-square-foot facility devoted to the academic and athletic development of Wichita State student-athletes. The two-level building, to be located just south of Charles Koch Arena, will feature a 2,500-square-foot study hall, tutoring rooms and a larger computer center. WSU’s track and cross country programs will have a dedicated space in the facility.

A smaller component of the project is the renovation of administrative offices inside Charles Koch Arena to create more space for the men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball programs.

Project mobilization is already underway with construction scheduled to begin in late June. The project is expected to be substantially complete in July 2020.

The project is funded by private donations through the generosity of WSU supporters who contributed to a fundraising campaign led by the WSU Foundation and WSU Athletics. Naming opportunities on a special recognition wall inside Charles Koch Arena are still available.