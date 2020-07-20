LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University volleyball team has been named a recipient of the 2019-20 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award. The Shockers are one of 227 Division I women’s programs to earn the honor. The Shockers were also named to the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll, which means they had one of the top-46 team GPA’s in the country.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative GPA on a 5.0 scale.
WSU had a team GPA of 3.60 in 2019-20.
WSU earns AVCA Team Academic Award
