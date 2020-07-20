WSU earns AVCA Team Academic Award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall and Kansas State's Bruce Weber have agreed to a four-game series, beginning in 2021, and will also stage a special charity exhibition game this October.

The exhibition is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita with proceeds benefitting Kansas residents affected by COVID-19. Details will be announced at a later date.

The new series begins with a Dec. 5, 2021 matchup at INTRUST Bank Arena and continues with stops at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan (2022), the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City (2023) and Charles Koch Arena (2024).

"The conversation started with the charity exhibition and trying to do some good for the people of Kansas, but then it grew from there," Marshall said. "Coach Weber and I have been wanting to rekindle this rivalry for a while now, and the timing is finally right for both sides. It's an easy trip, a fun experience for our fans and another great basketball test against a quality Big 12 program."

"A series like this creates a strong and fun rivalry that enhances the student-athlete experience and deepens our ties with Kansas State," says Wichita State President Dr. Jay Golden. "I look forward to rooting on our Shockers!"

The schools -- separated by less than 150 miles -- played a closed-door scrimmage during the 2009 preseason but haven't met in public since Dec. 10, 2003 when K-State nipped the Shockers, 54-50, at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats have hosted four games at INTRUST Bank Arena against various opponents but last faced the Shockers in Wichita on Dec. 14, 2002, at the old Kansas Coliseum.

The Wildcats' 2024 visit to Charles Koch Arena will be their first foray into the Roundhouse since Nov. 11, 2000.

The 2023 date in Kansas City would mark Wichita State's first appearance at Sprint Center since winning the 2013 CBE Classic.

K-State leads 20-11 all-time in a series that dates back to 1934.

Charity Exhibition:Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 – Wichita (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Four-Game Series:Dec. 5, 2021 – Wichita (INTRUST Bank Arena)Dec. 3, 2022 – Manhattan (Bramlage Coliseum)Dec. 22, 2023 – Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)Dec. 7, 2024 – Wichita (Charles Koch Arena)