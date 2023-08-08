WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The bracket for the Myrtle Beach Invitational is set.

Wichita State University is one of eight teams participating in the tournament this season, which is currently 100 days away on Nov. 16.

The Shockers’ first opponent in the tournament will be Coastal Carolina. While it won’t officially be a road game, it will likely feel like it. The tournament is played in Conway, South Carolina, in Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center.

Wichita State’s second game with be against either Liberty or Furman. Furman made headlines in March when the team upset No. 4-seed Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Four of the eight schools in the Myrtle Beach Invitational won conference regular-season titles last season: College of Charleston, Furman, Liberty and Vermont.

The other three teams in the field are Saint Louis, Wyoming and the aforementioned Coastal Carolina. This is Wichita State’s first time playing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

All games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational will be broadcast on ESPN platforms. For ticket information, click here.