WSU Forward signs pro deal with a team in Hungary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita State Forward Markis McDuffie has signed his first professional basketball contract with Alba Fehervar in Hungary.

Officials with the team took to Instagram to announce the big news.”Our fifth air player Markis McDuffie has signed his contract for the next season on Monday.”

McDuffie played with the Indiana pacers in Las Vegas in the NBA Summer league and had the opportunity to participate in the G-League Player Invitational in Chicago.

The star player helped lead the Shockers to an NIT run making it to the semi-finals at Madison Square Garden.

