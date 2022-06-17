WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University is holding a press conference to introduce Kevin Saal as its athletic director. Click here to watch the conference live.

Wichita State President Rick Muma announced Wednesday that Saal, a 44-year-old Kansas native, will take over the job in mid-July. Saal replaces Darron Boatright, who was fired in May in part over the university’s lack of preparation to compete in the new market of name, image and likeness payments to athletes.

Before going to Murray State, Saal spent 12 years at Kentucky, where he held various roles before becoming executive associate director of athletics.

He was an event coordinator and had administrative responsibilities for golf and rowing at Kansas State from 2000 to 2005, and director of operations at Missouri-Kansas City from 2005 to 2007.