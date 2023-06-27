WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both the Wichita State University men’s and women’s basketball teams have new head coaches heading into the 2023 season, and the school hosted an event for the fans to get to see them Tuesday night.

The event was held at Charles Koch Arena. Fans had the chance to get autographs and selfies with both the men’s and women’s teams. It also gave both head coaches the chance to talk to the fans as well.

“It’s always great to see Shocker fans,” Men’s head coach Paul Mills said. “Whether it be a formal event like this or informal gatherings in the community at various places, restaurants, so I enjoy meeting new people, and the Shocker faithful are great. So we have opportunity. We’ve been able to do this in other cities. So being able to do it here in Wichita is great.”

New women’s head coach Terry Nooner was also there talking with fans. He said he’s excited for his team and really likes what he has seen thus far.

“I feel good about them,” Nooner said. “We made great strides over the summer. We’re starting to get to a point where they understand a lot of my expectations and moves, and they’re starting to understand the drills, and they can teach each other things, they’re getting in great shape, and they’re working out a lot with our strength coach. They’re getting stronger, they’re getting faster, they’re playing a lot better together, so I’m happy where we’re at right now.”