WSU introduces Eric Wedge as Shocker baseball head coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, the Shocker community came together inside the Marcus Center to help welcome new head coach Eric Wedge. He was a catcher for the Shockers from 1987-89 and earned first team All-America honors in 1989. He is the 22nd head coach in the history of Shocker baseball and has 15 years of coaching experience including 10 years as a Major League manager.

In his three years as a Shocker, Wedge played in 226 games and hit .333 with 212 runs, 257 hits, 54 doubles, four triples, 45 home runs, 206 RBI, 173 walks and 21 stolen bases. He was a member of three NCAA Tournament teams, two College World Series teams, three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title teams and helped lead Wichita State to the 1989 National Championship.

He began his coaching career in 1998 in the Cleveland Indians minor league system and was named manager of the Indians in October of 2002. In 2007, he led Cleveland to the Central Division title and was named American League Manager of the Year. He managed the Indians from 2003-09 and the Seattle Mariners from 2011-13.