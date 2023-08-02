WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college basketball season is still a ways off, but the Wichita State University men’s basketball team is getting some work in on the hardwood overseas.

The Shockers are set to play in three exhibition games in Greece between Friday and next Wednesday. The team landed in Greece on Wednesday to prep.

The three games will be the first time Paul Mills gets a look at his team in an organized setting. He was officially announced as the new head coach on March 23 after Kevin Saal made the decision to move on from Isaac Brown.

It will be a new-look team, as well. Mills added four new pieces — Ronnie DeGray III, Jacob Germany, Harlond Beverly and Bijan Cortes — out of the transfer portal to bolster the roster. Mills will also get the services of Colby Rogers, who was sidelined last season after the NCAA denied his eligibility waiver.

Last season, the Shockers finished 17-15 overall and 9-9 in conference play. Following the season, WSU lost senior glue guy Craig Porter Jr. to the NBA and several others to the transfer portal.

There will be no video stream or live stats, but fans can follow @GoShockersMBB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for in-game updates and content throughout the tour.