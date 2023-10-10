WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University men’s basketball season is less than one month away, and tickets are starting to sell.

New mini plans are now available for fans to purchase to check out the Shockers under first-year head coach Paul Mills.

There are three different options for ticket mini-plans.

The lowest cost is the Pick 3 for $120. Fans have the option to pick one game between Memphis on Jan. 14 or Florida Atlantic on Feb. 11 and two of the other 14 home games.

The Pick 4 for $140 option is the same as the Pick 3, but fans will get to choose one more of the 14 home games.

The most expensive ticket package is the All-American Weekend Pass for $199. This ticket plan allows for fans to purchase tickets for the Memphis and Florida Atlantic games, as well as home games against Rice on March 2, SMU on Jan. 28 and Temple on Feb. 25.

Partial plans offer fans flexibility and a chance at some of the best seats for American Athletic Conference games before they go on sale in December.

Season tickets are now on sale through the Shocker Ticket Office. Non-conference single-game tickets go on sale Oct. 23.

The Shockers will begin their season with an exhibition game against Rogers State on Oct. 29, and the regular season begins on Nov. 6 against Lipscomb inside Charles Koch Arena.