WSU men’s tennis is NCAA Tournament bound

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s tennis team will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 after receiving an at-large bid Monday afternoon.

The Shockers will travel to Fort Worth, TX for the first two round of the 64 team tournament, and take on Arizona State in round one on Saturday.

“It’s a tough match. I think Arizona State got to the finals of the Pac-12 Tournament, so we know they are really good,” said Danny Bryan, Wichita State’s head coach.

“I know their coach, he does a good job. I’m sure they have good players. We’re just excited to be in the tournament and have a shot to compete.”

This is the Shocker’s first at-large bid to the NCAA Championships in 12 tries. The program is still looking for its first win in the tournament.

