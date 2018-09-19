WSU releases 2018-19 hoops schedule, TV information

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita State’s regular season schedule is complete. The American Athletic Conference finalized dates, times and television assignments on Wednesday afternoon.

For the second straight year, the Shockers will play all 18 conference games on linear national television, highlighted by CBS’ return to Wichita for the Jan. 19 rematch with Cincinnati.

The Mar. 4, 2018 game between WSU and Cincinnati marked CBS’ first-ever network telecast from the Roundhouse and was the highest-rated regular season broadcast in American conference history.

In addition to its fourth CBS appearance since joining The American, WSU will play eight times on CBS Sports Network during league play and 11 times overall. Seven more Shocker conference games (and as many as 15 total) will air on the ESPN family of networks, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN3.

Four regular season games and one exhibition are earmarked for YurView Kansas, available locally on Cox channel 2022.

Start time and television assignment for the Dec. 8 game against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City have not yet been announced.

The 18-game conference slate kicks off Thursday, Jan. 3 at Memphis and concludes just over nine weeks later on Saturday, Mar. 9 when the Shockers face Tulane in New Orleans.

WSU’s home conference opener comes Sunday, Jan. 6 against Temple (3 p.m., ESPNEWS), and senior night is booked for Tuesday, Mar. 5 against ECU (8 p.m., CBSSN).

The Shockers will play home-and-homes series against seven of their 11 conference rivals: Cincinnati, UConn, ECU, Memphis, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa. They’ll face the four remaining schools once-each: Houston (road), USF (road), UCF (home) and Temple (home).

WICHITA STATE 2018-19 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

All Times are Central

OCTOBER

Tues., 30 – CATAWBA [Exhibition] – 7 p.m. (YurView KS)

NOVEMBER

Tues. 6 – LOUISIANA TECH – 7 p.m. (YurView KS)

Fri. 9 – vs. Providence % – 5 p.m. (CBSSN)

Thur. 15 – vs. Davidson ^ – 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Fri. 16 – vs. Appalachian St./ Purdue ^ – 3:30/5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sun. 18 – vs. Alabama/Ball St./Northeastern/Va. Tech ^ – TBD (ESPN2/U/3)

Nov. 25 – RICE – 2 p.m. (YurView KS)

DECEMBER

Sat. 1 – BAYLOR – 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sat. 8 – at Oklahoma # -- tba (tba)

Wed. 12 – JACKSONVILLE ST. – 7 p.m. (YurView KS)

Sat. 15 – SOUTHERN MISS – 4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Wed. 19 – ORAL ROBERTS – 7 p.m. (YurView KS)

Sat. 22 – at VCU – 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

JANUARY

Thur. 3 – at Memphis* – 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sun. 6 – TEMPLE* – 3 p.m. (ESPNEWS)

Sat. 12 – at Houston* – 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Wed. 16 – UCF* – 9 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sat. 19 – CINCINNATI* – 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tue. 22 – at USF* -- 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sat. 26 – at UConn* -- 5 p.m. (CBSSN)

Wed. 30 – SMU* – 8 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

FEBRUARY

Sat. 2 – TULSA* – 1 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Wed. 6 – at ECU* – 6 p.m. (ESPNEWS)

Sat. 9 – TULANE* – 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Sun. 17 – at Cincinnati* – Noon (ESPN)

Wed. 20 – at Tulsa* – 8 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Sat. 23 – MEMPHIS* – 7 p.m. (ESPN2/U)

Thur. 28 – UCONN* – 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

MARCH

Sun. 3 – at SMU* – 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

Tue. 5 – ECU* – 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Sat. 9 – at Tulane* – 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Thur. 14 - Sun. 17 – American Tournament @ Memphis, Tenn.

% = Veterans Classic at Annapolis, Md. (Alumni Hall, U.S. Naval Academy)

^ = Charleston Classic at Charleston, S.C. (TD Arena)

# = All-College Classic at Oklahoma City (Chesapeake Energy Arena)

! = at INTRUST Bank Arena

*= American Athletic Conference game

Note = Certain ESPN Network games are “flex networks.” Those decisions are usually announced two weeks in advance of the game. Tip time will not change.