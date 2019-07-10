WSU Shockers will take on Ole Miss in SEC Scheduling Alliance

SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 16: Head coach Gregg Marshall of the Wichita State Shockers gestures in the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State will play host to Ole Miss this season in one of four men’s basketball scheduling alliance matchups between schools from the American Athletic Conference and the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Ole Miss comes to Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Shockers make a return visit to Oxford, Miss. on Dec. 5, 2020.

In addition to WSU-Ole Miss, Memphis welcomes Georgia to FedExForum, Houston heads to South Carolina and SMU travels to Vanderbilt.

All four 2019-20 matchups will air on ESPN networks.

This will be the sixth meeting all-time between the Shockers and Rebels and the first since Nov. 18, 2001 when the teams met in the Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska. The schools met in four consecutive Decembers from 1994-97 with each side winning twice. Ole Miss’ trip to Wichita will be its first since Dec. 13, 1997.

The 2018-19 men’s basketball season was one of the best in American Athletic Conference history, with seven teams reaching postseason play (most in the league’s six-year history). Seven teams enjoyed 20-win seasons (also a new high).

Ole Miss finished 20-13 in its first season under Kermit Davis and qualified for NCAA tournament play for the first time since 2015. The Rebels have banked 20-wins in 10 of their last 13 seasons.

WSU was one of seven American Athletic Conference teams that reached the postseason in 2018-19. A young Shocker team won 22 games and advanced to the semifinals of the NIT.

Shocker Athletics is currently accepting waiting list applications for 2019-20 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can access the waiting list form on the GoShockers.com Tickets page or contact the Shocker Ticket Office directly at 316-978-FANS to sign up.