WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shockers fans will have a lot more chances to see their team on the field this year, with Wichita State University (WSU) hosting its first of 27 home games on Saturday.

“Well, it’s really exciting because it’s only year two for me here at Wilkins, and last year it was only 11 games, so it was kind of like, ‘Well, I mean, I kind of got a little bit of a taste’ but having 27 this year is really cool,” said senior first baseman Zoe Jones.

And there’s a lot to cheer for when at Wilkins stadium. The team is sitting at 12-3 and propelled themselves to the top 25 on the Coaches Poll earlier this week.

“Coming in top 25 right before we come home, you know, it’s awesome to see. And you know, it’s just kind of a hard work pays off kind of feeling,” said senior shortstop Sydney McKinney.

“Our power and our pitching are putting us on the map this year, and that’s got to be one of the first times that’s ever really been stated, you know, in this program,” said Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner. “And not to discredit any of the pitchers we’ve had, but our numbers going into this time of the season haven’t been as good in years past as they are right now. And so, to me, it’s just about continuing to progress and them getting better.”

There’s a lot of depth in the Shockers’ batting order, with a power lineup that ranks 23rd nationally.

“It’s really tough to get into our lineup because everyone can hit. You can see everyone work hard to fight for that spot,” said McKinney, who’s batting lead-off and leading the way for the team.

“It’s insane, it really is. I’ve never played with anybody like Syd,” says Jones. “It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s probably going to get a hit right here, and if she doesn’t get a hit, next at bat, she’s laying down the bunt.’ And it’s just so cool to see how many ways she can put the ball in play, how she can make just anything happen.”

McKinney is racking up accolades this season. Last month, she became the first Shocker in school history to record 300 career hits. She was named NFCA Player of the Week and Softball America Player of the Month for February. The recognition is no surprise when she records a batting average of .708. coach But Coach Bredbenner says McKinney’s success spreads beyond the field.

“I mean, she’s a great person, great outside person totally has her life together on, you know what makes her successful. And to me, the best part about it, all of her teammates can see what you want to do and what you want to resemble, and she’s a really good one of those role models for everyone on this team,” said Bredbenner.

Saturday’s game against Western Illinois starts off with their Black and Yellow Challenge. First pitch is at 2:15 p.m. They will also take the field against Bradley over the weekend.