WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sydney McKinney has been named one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award, becoming the first Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker in the program’s history to be named to the list.

The junior out of Norborne, Missouri, is second in the nation in hits, fifth in total bases and runs per game, and sixth in batting average.

In 36 games this season, McKinney is hitting a blistering .477, with 63 hits, 29 RBI, and 11 home runs. Once she gets on base, McKinney has become a threat to steal bases, with 10 stolen bases this season.

Before the start of the season, McKinney was put on the top 50 watch list for the award. The award recognizes outstanding athletic achievement by Division I softball players from across the country.

The list of finalists for the award is set to be narrowed to 10 finalists on May 4. Then a top 3 will be released two weeks later, on May 18. The award winner will be announced before the start of the College World Series, which is scheduled for June 2-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Shockers softball team is currently 24-13 on the season and 7-2 in conference play, riding a four-game win streak. They are next slated to play the Kansas Jayhawks on April 20 at 6 p.m.