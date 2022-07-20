WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shocker softball shortstop Syndey McKinney is joining the USA Women’s National Team for the upcoming Japan All-Star Series.

McKinney is the first Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker in program history to join the team. They will play a three-game series from August 6-9 in Fukushima/Yokohama, Japan.

The offseason has been busy for McKinney, who is playing for Team Alliance, while also earning a silver medal at the Canada Cup as a member of Triple Crown Colorado.

Following a series of practice sessions from August 2-5, the world-ranked No. 1 Team USA and No. 2 Japan will kick off the three-game series on Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m. Japan Time, followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday, August 7, and a 7 p.m. series cap on Monday, August 8.

Live stats and streaming will be announced at a later date.