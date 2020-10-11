WSU students react to abuse allegations leveled at Coach Gregg Marshall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is opening an independent investigation into abusive claims made against head basketball coach Gregg Marshall, originally reported by Stadium and the Athletic.

The investigation is bringing a mixed reaction from the Shocker student body.

“It’s kind of upsetting because he represents our school and like our basketball program since it’s so well known,” WSU Junior Rachel Vandekieft said.

“Hearing the names that have gone on record, makes me even more shocked because like you know how did this go on for so long?” WSU Junior Zachary James said.

The allegations left some students stunned.

“I was shocked. He is definitely a coach, I think wouldn’t do that and he has such a good reputation,” Recent Graduate Zacc Heyward said.

Related Content Report: WSU coach Gregg Marshall under investigation for alleged misconduct

“To hear those types of allegations is kind of crazy. He brought so much to the campus and he brings an energy to the court and people love it,” WSU Senior Tmori Wright said.

On the other hand, some students weren’t surprised to hear the allegations.

“He was kind of aggressive whenever I’d go to the games,” WSU Junior Laura Jonah said.

“I don’t think it was that surprising like the stuff I’ve heard about him before has never really been anything positive,” Vandekieft said.



Students eager to find out the results of the investigation into Marshall being handled by a law firm out of St. Louis.

“I was kind of surprised that it was under investigation just because with sports comes tough coaching,” WSU Junior Kate Miller said.

One student said he believes no matter what, it will impact the team this year.

“If anything happens to Gregg Marshall, it will be a huge distraction for the team, no doubt. But also, think of nothing happens right Marshall that’s going to be another huge distraction for the team because every game we play all the commentators all they’re going to talk about is this article that came out,” James said.

Marshall said he will cooperate fully with the investigation.

LATEST STORIES: