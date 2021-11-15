WSU uses Colberts double-double to win in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (Wichita State Athletic Communications) – Five Shockers finished in double figures and Wichita State outrebounded Denver by 22 to blow by the Pioneers, 76-61, Monday night in Hamilton Gymnasium.

Wichita State (3-0) has now won back-to-back road games for the first time since February 2019 when they won at Temple and Tulane. The Shockers already have two road wins on the young season. They had two all last season.

Trajata Colbert registered the first double-double of the season with a team-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. Mariah McCully scored eight of her 13 points after halftime and Jane A sinde set a new season-high with 12 points off the bench. DJ McCarty added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. For the third straight game Asia Strong finished in double figures with 10 points to go with eight boards.

Wichita State dominated the rebounding battle, grabbing 23 of their 47 rebounds on the offensive end. The Shockers also cashed in at the free-throw line, going 16-for-17. They needed every one of them after missing 10 of their 12 three-point tries.

The Pioneers came out red-hot from beyond the arc, hitting their first four attempts to take an early 14-6 lead. Denver cooled off with the help of Wichita State tightening up on the defensive end. Wichita State would finish the quarter on a 10-2 run to tie it up at 16 after 10 minutes.

Three Trajata Colbert layups and a pair of Mariah McCully free throws gave the Shockers their first lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

McCully and Carla Bremaud splashed in back-to-back triples with just under 2:00 on the clock to make it 32-26. Jane Asinde split two free throws in the final seconds to put the Shockers up 33-28 at the break.

After starting the game 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, the Pioneers would miss their last eight attempts of the half. Colbert scored all eight of her first-half points in the second frame to lead Wichita State. Strong was right behind with six.

Denver quickly erased the halftime deficit and regained the lead at the midway point. With the game tied at 43, Wichita State scored the next seven points to take a 50-43 lead. During the run, Asinde accounted for five of those points.

In the final minute, Wichita State grabbed its largest lead of nine after Colbert scored inside, but Denver cashed in a three-pointer just before the buzzer to make it 54-48 after three quarters.

The Pioneers pulled within two to begin the fourth quarter, but a massive 7-0 run with 4:43 remaining pushed the margin right back to nine. Colbert and McCully combined to spearhead the spurt.

From that point Wichita State never looked back, blowing the game wide open in the final minutes. The 15-point margin at the end was the largest lead of the game.