WSU women Shockers hang on for First Road Win

RUSTON, La. (KSNW) – Behind 51 percent shooting and three double-figure scorers, Wichita State recorded its first road win of 2019-20 with an 88-80 win at Louisiana Tech Wednesday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Wichita State (2-2) led by as many as 33 in the game but was outscored 36-17 in the fourth quarter to keep the Shockers from winning comfortably. The final quarter saw the Shockers shoot just 33.3 percent with eight turnovers and several fouls. Seraphine Bastin returned to the starting lineup after missing the first game of her career to finish with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

DJ McCarty recorded her second double-figure outing with a new season-high 18 points, while also collecting four assists and four rebounds. Both games of 10 or more points have come in Wichita State’s two road games (17 at Oral Roberts). Shyia Smith added 16 points, one shy of her career-high, and eight rebounds.

The Shockers posted a 50 percent shooting night for the second straight game despite hitting only 4-of-16 attempts from beyond the arc. WSU was able to hold off La Tech at the free-throw line going 24-of-33 and outrebounding the Lady Techsters, 45-34. WSU had only 10 turnovers at halftime, but finished with 26 – a significant reason La Tech climbed back into the game.

Louisiana Tech (2-1) had three players in double digits as well, led by Raizel Guinto’s 16 and five steals. Amber Dixon (15) and Amber Hawkison (10) rounded out the scoring leaders. Wichita State opened the game taking a 16-6 lead thanks to its defense. The Shockers forced four La Tech turnovers and a 2-for-7 start from the field, while all five starters scored during the run.

Mariah McCully’s drive and kick to the corner for a wide-open Smith three-pointer made it 21-7 with just under four minutes left in the opening quarter. The Shockers’ lead would grow to as many as 17 in the quarter behind 57 percent shooting. After 10 minutes Wichita State led 29-14 behind Smith’s eight points and 14 points off seven Lady Techster turnovers.

McCarty’s three-point play on the first possession of the second quarter made it 32-14. McCarty would add a euro-step floater and then a Seraphine Bastin offensive rebound and put back put WSU up by 16 with 3:15 to go until halftime. At the half, the score favored the road team, 53-31, behind 58.3 percent shooting and dominating the rebound battle, 24-11. McCarty (13) and Smith (12) powered the offensive attack, while nine of the 10 Shockers that saw action scored in the first 20 minutes.

Four minutes into the second half the Shockers’ lead grew to 30 after back-to-back layups from Raven Prince. Sloppy play for the final six minutes of the third quarter kept the lead hovering around the 30-point mark. At the end of three quarters WSU held a 71-44 lead.

Louisiana Tech opened the final quarter of play on an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to 20 and forcing a Wichita State timeout with 6:59 to play. Fouls and sloppy ball-handling would then bring the Lady Techsters within 16 at the 5:06 mark. Wichita State’s lead would vanish to as little as six in the final quarter before Bastin sealed the win at the free-throw line in the final minute.

Up Next

Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena for a quick two-game homestand sandwiched around Thanksgiving. The Shockers first welcome Houston Baptist on Monday, Nov. 25 for a 6:30 p.m. tip on COX YurView (HD 2022).