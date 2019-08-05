WSU Women’s basketball 2019-20 non-conference dates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four true road contests, a pre-Christmas tournament in Puerto Rico and seven home dates make up the non-conference schedule for the Shockers in 2019-20.

“We’re very excited about this upcoming season with the pieces we have returning and the newcomers that will join the team,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Our non-conference schedule will prepare us for conference play and also provide opportunities for our fans to get behind our team.”

Wichita State hosts Missouri Southern State for the second straight season, a Division II program from Joplin, Mo., in an exhibition tune-up on Monday, Nov. 4 and officially opens the regular season five days later on Saturday, Nov. 9 against a familiar foe. The Shockers welcome former Missouri Valley Conference member Northern Iowa back to Charles Koch Arena for the season opener.

A quick turnaround will see Wichita State make the short trip to Tulsa to face Oral Roberts on Monday, Nov. 11. Following a home matchup with Southern on Nov. 17, the Shockers are back on the pavement to Ruston, La., to visit Louisiana Tech (Nov. 20). WSU defeated the Lady Techsters in the Roundhouse last season, 70-56.

Houston Baptist makes the trip back to Wichita for the second time in as many as seasons on Nov. 25 before the Big 12’s Oklahoma Sooners come to town. The Shockers and Sooners meet for the first time since 2013 in the Roundhouse on Nov. 30.

Despite being in difference conferences, Wichita State and Missouri State continue its series on Dec. 4 in Springfield. A first-time meeting with Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7 follows before the final true road game of the non-conference schedule sends WSU to Creighton on Dec. 14.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 16) and Grambling State (Dec. 30) round out the home slate. The final two home matchups are sandwiched around a trip to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Coqui Classic. The Shockers will play two games in Guaynabo against Montana State (Dec. 20) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 21).

The holiday getaway marks the second straight season Wichita State will compete in a pre-Christmas tournament after the Duel in the Desert (Las Vegas) in 2018.

Times, television information and American Athletic Conference contests will be announced in September.