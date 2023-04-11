WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s (WSU) Women’s Basketball Head Coach Keitha Adams, announced Tuesday that she is returning to The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) to be a head coach for the women’s basketball team.

Adams was named head coach at WSU in 2017, the first season in the American Athletic Conference, and has coached the team for six seasons.

Wichita State Athletics says she compiled a career record of 80-93 in six seasons at the helm of the women’s basketball program and led the Shockers to a WNIT berth this season and the program’s first appearance in the American Athletic Conference Championship semifinals after taking down the top-seed USF Bulls.

“Coach Adams informed us this afternoon of her intentions to return to UTEP as head coach of its women’s basketball program,” said Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “We appreciate and value Coach Adams’ contributions to our program and her support of the young women who have developed within it. Coach Adams and her staff have served Wichita State University well and we wish her and her family the best in their future endeavors.”

“I want to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our student-athletes, who have committed so much to our program,” Saal said. “Wichita State women’s basketball will remain positioned to compete for championships in the American Athletics Conference. We will launch an immediate, comprehensive and efficient national search.”